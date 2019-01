‘Influencers’ virtuales con millones de seguidores, ¿farsa o nueva tendencia?

View this post on Instagram

Got to hang out with producer ✅ composer ✅ angel ✅ @trakgirl in NYC, where she taught me how to use the Maschine Mikro and made me feel like I can take over the studio/world. ✨ I recently worked with @nativeinstruments to bring equipment like this to 14 music programs around the U.S. so students can learn to produce and create music, too. ✨ Genuinely, I'm thankful for the role music has played in my life, thankful for Trakgirl, thankful for you, thankful for the kids who are going to create the new soundtrack to our lives very soon. ✨ Also thankful for the stretchy pants I'm wearing this week because I plan to EAT GOOD. Love you guys! ✌️